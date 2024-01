Ananya Panday has been in the news for her performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She has been amazing as Ahana in the film. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav, Anya Singh, Kalki Koechlin and others. The film is streaming now on Netflix and has been loved by the audience. People are all praise for the movie and recently Ananya Panday spoke about a special message she got from Jackie Shroff via Instagram DM. She revealed in an interview that Jackie Shroff sent her a simple one word message on Instagram. He just wrote, "Bhidu". Also Read - Did Chunky Panday just confirm daughter Ananya Panday’s wedding with boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur in 2024?

Jackie Shroff reveals why he sent 'bhidu' to Ananya Panday on Instagram

Now, Jackie Shroff spoke to Humans of Bombay and revealed the reason why he sent that message to Ananya. He said that it was his way of assuring Ananya that he would always be there for her. He said that Ananya is his friend, Chunky Panday's kid and all these actors of today are his friends. Also Read - Ananya Panday gets candid on beau Aditya Roy Kapur; lists out what she loves most about the Aashiqui 2 star

He added that the fathers of these actors were his friends at one time but the friendship has transferred to the new generation as well. Jackie Shroff extended support to the new talented actors. He said that the young people go for parties and their fathers don't but he likes to party.

Hence, that is the place where he meets these young friends. He said that they accept him because he is like them and the childhood in him has not gone. On the work front, Jackie Shroff was recently seen in Masti Mein Rehne Ka alongside Neena Gupta.

Talking about Ananya Panday, she has been rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur. A lot is being said about them and they have been dating for more than two years now. It all started on Karan Johar's 50th birthday.