Jackie Shroff praises Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani; says, 'She can look really simple, but at the same time, when she dances, she's all oomph'

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's love story has been documented a lot in the media. Now, Jackie Shroff has spoken about working with Disha Patani in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He was also a part of Bharat but they did not have any scenes together. In an interview with a leading daily, the veteran actor has spoken about Disha Patani as an artiste, and how it is to work with her. He said, "Disha is a charming lady, and there’s a disarming honesty in her eyes. She can look really simple, but at the same time, when she dances, she is all oomph. I am also aware of the fact that she has a huge number of followers on social media." Also Read - From Nora Fatehi to Janhvi Kapoor: 6 actresses who made heads turn in bodycon outfits

The actor also spoke about the kind of discipline and work ethics the young generation has saying that they are "far beyond" him in that context. Though Disha Patani is very close to the Shroff family he said the equation on sets was a professional one. He said he treats all his leading ladies respectfully. Jackie Shroff said that they shared food on some days. It seems Disha Patani is very fond of gathia. He told the paper, "But yes, we shared food on some occasions. She likes to eat gathia on her cheat days and I used to take it for her." Gathia is a Gujarati snack made of gram flour (besan). Also Read - These 5 recent bikini pics of Disha Patani are enough to leave you spellbound

In 2016, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani created a stir with their chemistry and dancing skills in the music video, Befikra. They have also done Baaghi 2 together. The two also holiday together making people wonder if they are a couple. Though they have maintained that they are friends, everyone feels otherwise. The two also lavish love and flirty comments on one another on Instagram. Disha Patani is also close to his mom, Ayesha Shroff and sister, Krishna. Also Read - From Disha Patani to Deepika Padukone – 5 actresses who proved backless is the SEXIEST trend ever