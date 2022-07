It seems like all is not well between Tiger Shroff and . The rumoured couple seems to have parted ways earlier this year after dating for 6 years. The two have neither accepted or denied their relationship nor they have addressed their breakup rumours. While a lot has been said and written about Tiger and Disha's split, has now broken his silence on the matter. Also Read - Disha Patani, Aishwarya Rai, Bipasha Basu, Rekha and other Bollywood actresses who feel comfortable doing BOLD and INTIMATE scenes

When Jackie was asked about Tiger and Disha's breakup, the actor believes that they are the closest of friends and he often sees them going out together. He also said that it is their love story like he and his wife Ayesha Shroff has their own adding that it is up to the rumoured couple if they are compatible with each other or not.

"I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son's love life [aughs]. That's the last thing I want to do, like infringe into their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work," Jackie told TOI.

He further added, "See, it is up to them whether they are together or not, whether they are compatible (with each other) or not. It is their love story, like me and my wife [Ayesha] have our love story. We share a good equation with Disha. And like I said, they are happy together like they meet, talk etc."

In one of his past interviews, Jackie had unknowingly made Tiger and Disha's relationship official. "My boy started dating at the age of 25 and they are really great friends. I have no idea what they decided for their future. But I’m sure about one thing that Tiger is extremely focused (on) his work. For me, it’s his first work. Nobody – whether it’s his mom, dad, sister or girlfriend – matters more than work to him. Nobody can come in between him and his work. He is too focused on his work which is good."

According to the reports, Disha was in a one-sided relationship with Tiger. While Disha was hopeful that things would eventually change but Tiger has been too obsessed with his own life and fitness to be invested in a relationship. Trouble was brewing for a while and they finally outgrew each other.