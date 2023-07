Jackie Shroff, the legendary actor known for his sauve persona, recently graced the grand trailer launch of his much-anticipated movie, 'Jailer.' The event took place at Chennai's prestigious Nehru Indoor Stadium, and the atmosphere was electric with the buzz of excitement and admiration for upcoming movie. Dressed in black, both Rajnikanth and Jackie exuded charm and style as they promoted the highly anticipated film.

The crowd couldn't contain their enthusiasm, showering them with applause and cheers throughout the event. The audio launch night for Jailer’s song ‘Allaparai Arambam’was a splendid affair, featuring performances and a big production that added to the glitz and glamour of the occasion.

Jackie Shroff receives a warm hug from superstar Rajnikanth

Jackie Shroff received a heartwarming welcome from the Chennai audience, who eagerly embraced the Bollywood icon. With 'Jailer' set to hit theaters on 10th August, fans are eagerly anticipating witnessing the on-screen magic of these two legendary actors.

This momentous event marks Jackie Shroff's foray into the South Indian film world, as he made his friendly appearance at the warm reception. As the release date approaches, fans can hardly contain their excitement to witness this cinematic spectacle unfold on the silver screen.Speaking on the occasion, Jackie Shroff, who is all set to be back in Tamil cinema after Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil (2019), said, "Thalaiva Rajinikanth, it has been 36 years since our last film together. He played my younger brother in Uttar Dakshin. He was there at my wedding as well."

He added that the main reason he chose to become part of the film is because of Rajinikanth himself. "I chose to act in Jailer because of Thalaivar. "You are my soulmate, Rajini."