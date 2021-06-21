Jackie Shroff's sensational statement on Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's alleged affair is the HOTTEST scoop for fans

While we always get super excited when we see Tiger Shroff and onscreen on offscreen, fans have been eagerly waiting for the rumoured couple to confirm their relationship officially. While we expect it to happen soon, Tiger's dad and veteran actor has made a sensational statement about their relationship, which grabbed our attention instantly. The actor said his soon has been dating since the age of 25 and while he didn't mentioned Disha's name, Jackie said that he has no idea of what the couple has decided for their future. Also Read - Happy birthday, Aamir Khan: A perfectionist who has been outdoing himself as the box office king

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Jackie said, "My boy started dating at the age of 25 and they are really great friends. I have no idea what they decided for their future. But I'm sure about one thing that Tiger is extremely focused (on) his work. For me, it's his first work. Nobody – whether it's his mom, dad, sister or girlfriend – matters more than work to him. Nobody can come in between him and his work. He is too focused on his work which is good."

In the same interview, Tiger's sister shared her thoughts about the actor and added, "I am as protective as it can get, about my brother. But at the end of the day, he is an adult and old enough to make his own decisions. And I think he knows what's right, he's a really intelligent guy and as long as he's happy, whatever makes him happy makes us happy too. I don't think I want to give my brother any advice. He is really headstrong and sorted that way."

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff has films like Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4 under his belt. On the other hand, Disha Patani will be next seen in Ek Villain 2.