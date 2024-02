In a heartwarming gesture of love, actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani has prepared a special love song for his soon-to-be bride, Rakul Preet Singh. This personalized song serves as a heartfelt gift from Jackky to Rakul, adding an extra layer of romance to their upcoming wedding festivities. Jackky's thoughtful gesture showcases the depth of his affection for Rakul, setting the tone for a beautiful union. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani wedding: First pic from the big shaadi, initials on welcome drinks and more – Latest updates

A Meaningful Surprise

According to a close source, Jackky has invested his emotions and creativity into crafting this love song for Rakul. The song holds significant sentimental value for both Jackky and Rakul, as it will be a part of their wedding celebration. Jackky's intention behind this gift was to offer Rakul something meaningful and unforgettable, reflecting the sincerity of his love for her. Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: The soon-to-be groom can't hide his happiness, blushes as he gets spotted at the airport

An Element of Surprise

Despite having the song ready, Jackky has chosen to keep it under wraps, preferring to unveil it during their intimate and dreamy wedding in Goa. This element of surprise adds an air of anticipation and excitement to the occasion, allowing Rakul to experience the magic of the song firsthand, surrounded by their loved ones.

A Melodic Celebration

As the wedding day approaches, the love between Jackky and Rakul takes center stage, with the special song serving as a melodic celebration of their union. This musical moment promises to be a touching tribute to their love story, symbolizing the beginning of a beautiful journey together. Stay tuned for this heartwarming performance that encapsulates Jackky's love for Rakul and the joy of their union.