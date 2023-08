Once again, imprisoned alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has penned a heartfelt letter, this time extending birthday wishes to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on her special day. Despite his current incarceration at Delhi's Mandoli jail, Chandrashekhar's letter carries a promise of future celebrations together. In a tender tone, he addresses the actress as his baby girl. Also Read - Nora Fatehi records statement in defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez; says, 'I have been used as a scapegoat...'

Chandrashekhar's message reads, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you, my Baby Girl. Your Birthday is the happiest day of every year in my life. In fact, it means more to me than my own birthday. You are becoming even more beautiful and youthful with each passing day. I am missing you immensely; you have no idea."

The letter, released by his lawyer Anant Malik, reveals the depth of his sentiment. "I miss the moments of gifting you exotic flowers and, most importantly, our magical hugs, and sharing cake. Baby, I truly hope you like my birthday gift. I understand that no material possessions like gold, diamonds, or pearls can bring you more happiness than realizing your dream of building shelters for animals," he continues.

However, the contents of the anticipated "birthday gift" remain a mystery. The letter hints at Chandrashekhar's sincere wishes for Jacqueline Fernandez's aspirations and his longing for the moments they shared. Chandrashekhar also included a handmade greeting card with the note: “Baby, the attached greeting has been crafted by my own hands. I have captured a few significant memories that I miss on this beautiful day of yours. All this turbulence is on the brink of conclusion, my dear.

“Next year, we will celebrate your birthday together, and I promise to make it exceptionally special. The world will surely envy. Baby, my Bomma, you’re a superstar and profoundly special. You are the best thing that has ever happened in my life. Cherish this day, wear only that lovely smile. Don’t fret about anything else; I am here for you… Happy Birthday, my Bomma, My Honeybee.”