's life has indeed turned upside down ever since her involvement has come out with conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. And now the buzz is that there be a web series made on the alleged relationship of con mon Sukesh and Jacqueline. Right now their never-ending saga is getting dirty day after day and that left many makers interested. The filmmakers are considering to make a web series or a documentary.

There are reports that Jacqueline and Sukesh were romantically involved with each other. Earlier there are pictures of the couple that has gone viral that shows how close they are to each other. In few pictures, Jacky was seen planting a kiss on Sukesh's cheek while he captured the lovey-dovey mote between them.

As per reports, ED sources claim that Sukesh and Jacqueline met around four times in Chenani for which he even arranged a private jet for her. While his lawyer in October even claimed in his arguments of them dating each other. However, the actress spokesperson has refused all the relationship allegations.

Reports suggest that Jacqueline told ED that she didn't know the background of Sukesh and was ready to cooperate with them in the process of seizing the gifts given to her by the conman. In her statement, Jacqueline had confessed that Sukesh gifted her two pairs if diamond earrings, two Hermes bracelets, three Birkin bags, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, and a horse named Espuela. She even revealed that her sister had taken a loan of $1,50,000 from him.

The repost even claimed that Sukesh had promised Jacqueline to boost her Bollywood career by making a 500 crore three part woman super hero project with her.

Apart from Jacqueline even admitted of accepting the BMW car as a gift from the conman, right both the actress have turned into witness against Sukesh Chandrasekhar.