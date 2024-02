Looks like the legal trouble in Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez's life is never-ending. The latest update in Sukesh Chandrashekhar's money laundering case is the Enforcement Directorate has accused that Jacqueline has tampered with and destroyed all the evidence against her to set herself free. The ED even accused the actress of being very much aware of Sukesh's criminal proceedings and enjoyed all the money and lavish gifts from him. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar: B-town actresses nail the feather trend look

As per reports in News 16, ED has filed an affidavit against Jacqueline after her plea and claimed that the actress never spoke the truth to them regarding the financial transactions with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The ED further claims that Jacqueline wiped off the entire data from her mobile phone after the arrest of Sukesh and has tampered with the evidence. The statement shared by ED reads," She also asked her colleagues to destroy the evidence. Evidence proves beyond doubt that she had been enjoying, using, and has proceeds of crime. Thus, it is proved that Fernandez was knowingly involved in the possession and use of proceeds of crime of accused Chandrasekhar". Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and more Bollywood celebs who follow the 'never date an actor' policy

Jacqueline Fernandez had recently filed a plea of setting her free based on the no evidence against her. Now this latest claim by ED will only affect the actress's acting career.

Recently Sukesh Chandrashekhar too threatened Jacqueline for leaking all their private chats after she requested a plea to get a clean chit in the money laundering case. He had even said that he he can show all the chats to the Investigation team and they can verify it as he is on WhatsApp cloud. "Also, additionally, I am handing over the original drive from WhatsApp cloud data in regard to me and Jacky for investigation, which was kept as a secret till today". Jacqueline Fernandez was allegedly in relationship with the conman and their private leaked pictures created quite a stir on the internet.

