Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the Delhi Police for the third time in the ongoing investigation of the Rs 215 crore scam and her links with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. After failing to appear twice earlier, the actress will today (Wednesday) be questioned at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office. The actress is likely to be questioned over allegations of receiving luxury gifts from Chandrashekhar. He allegedly bought these using the proceeds of crime. Also Read - Bollywood Stars Weekly Horoscope from September 12 to September 18: Here's what's in store for Ranbir Kapoor, Nayanthara and you as per astrological predictions

According to reports, the Delhi Police is armed with a long list of more than 50 questions for . These questions are mainly based to ascertain her relationship with Sukesh, the gifts she received, how many times they met or how long they had been in contact - physically or other means like phone/email. There are more questions to get every minute detail related to the case and therefore the investigation may go on for days due to which Jacqueline has been asked to stay in Delhi to ensure that she doesn't miss any sessions. Earlier, the Delhi Police summoned her on August 29. The actress had requested a postponement due to her schedule and then she also failed to appear before them on the revised date, September 12. Also Read - Disha Patani, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez and more Bollywood actresses ooze oomph in bodycon dresses

Today, along with Jacqueline, the economic offences wing has summoned Pinky Irani too. She is said to be the one responsible for getting Sukesh and Jacqueline get and stay in touch. Will the two be jointly questioned or separately to dig out any loopholes in the narrative is something we will get to know in due course. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and more: Unseen pictures of Bollywood divas from their dressing rooms that will leave you startled

Advertisement

The investigation will also try to find how much about Sukesh's reality was Jacqueline aware of. In its chargesheet ED has stated that Fernandez was aware but yet chose to indulge in financial transactions with Sukesh. She has already accepted that she did receive gifts from him during her earlier statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). During that investigation in August and October last year, it was ascertained that Fernandez used proceeds of crime committed by Sukesh to buy gifts for herself and her family. ED called this money laundering under Section 3 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Earlier in September, actress was also questioned by the Delhi Police over allegations of receiving luxury gifts from Chandrashekhar. She too admitted receiving gifts from the alleged conman and his wife Leena Maria Paul.