Jacqueline Fernandez's Bollywood journey has hit a massive speedbump ever since her name has surface in connection with conman Suresh Chandrasekhar, who is the prime accused in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case. Her name has been all over the news after the ED (Enforcement Directorate) her links with said conman and his financial frauds, plus the alleged gifts she has received from him worth more than Rs. 10 crore between December 2020 and August 2021. There's also the matter of a romantic angle being reported between the two with pictures of the actress planting a kiss on his cheek also surfacing. And now, a new intimate picture of Jacqueline Fernandez and Suresh Chandrasekhar, where the actress flaunts a hickey is doing the rounds.

In the latest photo, shared by Instagram handle, beast_cinema, and Suresh Chandrasekhar can bee seen cosying up to each other, their faces rubbing against each other, indicating how comfortable they were in each other's company at that point in time, with the actress beaming from ear to ear. What has grabbed headlines though is the very visible hickey that can be seen on Jacqueline's neck, which she seems to have made no effort of concealing, proudly flaunting it probably as a sign of the affection she shared with Suresh.

The pic has been going viral like nobody's business ever since it has surfaced online, and one look at it would give a clear indication why it's spreading like wild fire across ever nook and cranny of the internet. In case, you haven't seen it yet, then we've got it for you right here. Check out Jacqueline Fernandez and Suresh Chandrasekhar's intimate pic, where the former is flaunting her hickey below:

We wonder if this would put Jacqueline Fernandez in further soup with the ED. Let's wait and watch.