Kick actress Jacqueline Fernandez' name is often linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. He is the prime accused in 200-crore money laundering case and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. Time and again he makes it to the headlines as he pens love letters to Jacqueline Fernandez. Reports had it that they were in a relationship and their private pictures had also gone viral on social media. Now, as per latest reports, Jacqueline Fernandez has received a love letter from Sukesh Chandrashekhar on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez destroyed all the evidence against her in Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s money laundering case claims ED

Details of Sukesh Chandrashekhar's alleged letter to Jacqueline Fernandez

As per the letter shared by SpotboyE, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has addressed Jacqueline Fernandez as 'Botta Bomma'. He started off the letter by wishing her a happy Valentine's Day and wrote that he loves her like crazy and that she is the cause of his heartbeat. He wrote that he misses her so much. It is the second Valentine's day that they are away from each other but he wrote that 'this year is our year' and it will break all the negativity around them. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor to Bhumi Pednekar: B-town actresses nail the feather trend look

Further, Sukesh penned about how he reacted after Jacqueline Fernandez pressed charges against him. Sukesh Chandrashekhar said that he was mislead, instigated and provoked to take unwanted steps. He felt hurt and betrayed but then he paused and wondered how could he even thinking of hurting her. Then he addressed a certain 'gold digger'. A certain someone who he calls 'gold digger' is enjoying all the wrong that is going on between him and Jacqueline. Sukesh Chandrashekhar had a message as he wrote, “Dear Gold Digger, you, and your associates before in time also tried creating rifts between me and Jackie, but went unsuccessful, now during this bad phase, once again, you tried, this time it failed drastically for you guys. Anyways, I want to make one thing clear as they say blood is thicker than water. Love is stronger than the power of the universe. So be clear with one thing, Jackie is mine, and I am her’s forever." He also praised her performance at the recent Umang festival. Also Read - Sukesh Chandrashekhar leaks private chats with Jacqueline Fernandez; threatens to share her videos and other personal details

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Selfiee along with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She next has Fateh in the pipeline.