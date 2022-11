Jacqueline Fernandez has been going in and out of court due to her alleged involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Her name has been linked to a money laundering case worth Rs 200 crore. She was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate and then she applied for bail stating that there is no need for custody as the investigation was complete. Now, as per the latest updates, the Delhi Court has granted bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in this case.

can heave a sigh of relief

As reported by ANI, the actress was asked to arrive in Delhi court where she was granted bail in this case. She came along with her army of lawyers.

Check out Jacqueline Fernandez's video leaving court below

#WATCH | Jacqueline Fernandez leaves from Delhi's Patiala House Court after getting bail in Rs 200 crores money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar pic.twitter.com/d1qjSaLZeg — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

It was on Thursay that the court led by special judge Shailendra Malik had reportedly reserved the verdict on Jacqueline Fernandez's bail in this case. Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by the ED several times for investigation. Later, she was named for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet. However, she was not arrested. was also investigated in this case.

Amidst the investigation, Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's private pictures had gone viral on social media. Reportedly, the actress was showered with many expensive gifts by Sukesh.

Jacqueline Fernandez's upcoming films

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Cirkus along with , and others. She is also a part of Da Bangg - THE TOUR - RELOADED. She is set to perform in Kolkata along with , and others. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.