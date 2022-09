Jacqueline Fernandez's alleged love affair with Sukesh Chandrashekhar has brought a lot of trouble for the actress. The actress was questioned for over eight hours by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW). As we know, she was summoned twice before but did not appear citing professional commitments. The actress arrived there at 11.20 am and left after eight hours of questioning. It seems Nora Fatehi has been summoned tomorrow. Ravinder Yadav, special CP said to a news agency that they will call Jacqueline Fernandez again as and when it is needed. They will also call Pinky Irani who was the mediator between Sukesh Chandrashekhar and the actresses. The cop said that Jacqueline Fernandez answered the questions, and co-operated with them. Also Read - From Malaika Arora to Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Meet the divas who have the classiest sports bra collection ever

The cops are interrogating her for allegedly receiving luxury gifts from the conman. They were bought by the proceeds from the extortion racket which he ran from Tihar Jail. She did not appear on August 29 and September 12 citing professional commitments. Jacqueline Fernandez has maintained that she did not know the real identity of the person. She said he introduced himself as a member of the Tamil family that owns Sun TV. Jacqueline and he did meet as suggested by some of the alleged leaked pics of the two.

It seems she has submitted some documents to support what she told them. The actress allegedly received a number of gifts like luxury cars (Maserati, Porsche and Mini Cooper), designer bags from Gucci and Chanel along with four Persian cats. She got a lot of jewellery too. Nora Fatehi has been questioned for six to seven hours before by the wing.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar had said that the actress is innocent in the matter. He said the gifts were given out of love. Pinky Irani had played matchmaker for the couple. Jacqueline Fernandez has two movies Ram Setu and Cirkus lined up in the coming months.