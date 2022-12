In a shocking turn of events, Nora Fatehi filed a defamation suit against actress Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case filed against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have been interrogated by the ED, Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money-laundering case. They have filed a huge charge sheet with Jacqueline as one of the accused. Yesterday, reports surfaced that stated that the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 judge has filed a defamation suit against the Cirkus actress for trying to "criminally defame" her and "destroy her career." Now, Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer has responded to the same. Also Read - Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan's friend addresses dating rumours with Pooja Hegde; Nora Fatehi files defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez and more

Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer reacts to Nora Fatehi's defamation suit

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi have been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News every other day since they were named in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case of Sukesh Chandrashekhar. With the latest developments with regard to the defamation suit, Jacqueline's lawyer Prashant Patil told Etimes, that the Ram Setu actress has not given any statements to any media (print or electronic). He said that Jacqueline has consciously avoided the media amidst the legal proceedings. Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer revealed that they have not yet received a copy of the defamation suit filed by Nora Fatehi. Upon receiving the same, they will respond legally. Also Read - Nora Fatehi files defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez for trying to destroy her career

Here's a post about Nora Fatehi filing a defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Lawyer talks about Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi

Jacqueline Fernandez's lawyer said that his client, the Vikrant Rona actress has the utmost respect for Nora Fatehi and adds that, "There definitely has been some sort of miscommunication." he adds that one cannot take actions against what has been said in front of the judge in the public domain. He adds that his client (Jacqueline) has no intention of defaming Nora or anyone else. "If Jacqueline is dragged to any legal court, she will respond legally to protect her own dignity." the lawyer said. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Kajol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tejasswi Prakash and more celebs who flopped on the fashion charts