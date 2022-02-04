Michele Morrone became a HIT among all after he featured in 365 Days. The film that was all about passionate love left a mark on everyone. Well, well, well, the handsome hunk has now turned his head towards Bollywood. He is going to feature in a song called Mud Mud Ke with . The song is sung by Kakkar sibling - and Tony Kakkar. The stars took to their respective social media accounts to share the first look of the same. The poster has Michele Morrone hugging Jacqueline Fernandez and it's HOT to say the least. But Michele's fans do not seem to be pretty happy with the idea of having him in Tony Kakkar's song. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar defends Jacqueline Fernandez; Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter give relationship hints and more

Michele Morrone shared the poster with the caption, "India ?? here I come! Now you can see the First look of my upcoming Music Video with @jacquelinef143 in @desimusicfactory 's latest song #MudMudKe Teaser out on the 8th of February. Stay tuned." Many took to the comments section and asked him to not be a part of Tony Kakkar's song. A comment read, "Kuch nahi toh tonny kakkar ? Bro raise your standard bro." Another one wrote, "Sir.....not Tony kakkar...but I'll listen to it...cause i love you??." One more comment read, "Broo... Please change that singer!" Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez-Sukesh Chandrasekhar leaked pics row: Conman calls it breach of privacy; admits gifting expensive things out of love

The teaser of the song Mud Mud Ke will be out on February 8th. Going by the teaser poster, one can say that Jacqueline and Michele Monroe's chemistry is going to be on fire. The actress shared the same with the caption, "Breaking The Hot News!! First look of my upcoming Music Video with the international sensation @iammichelemorroneofficial Welcome to the Indian music scene! It’s gettin’ hot in Here."