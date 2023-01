Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who was accused in a Rs 215 crore extortion case Enforcement Directorate (ED) case along with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has now turned witness in the EOW case. Yes, you read that right! Along with Jacqueline, B-town diva Nora Fatehi has also claimed she was a ‘victim’ in the case. Jacqueline told the Delhi court that Sukesh played with her emotions and made her life hell. She even accused him of ruining her career and her livelihood. She even revealed that Sukesh had introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and claimed that the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was his aunt. Moreover, Jacqueline admitted to receiving luxury gifts from Sukesh including watches, 20 pieces of expensive designer jewellery, clothes, bags, and much more. She even alleged that Chandrashekhar’s aide Pinky had introduced him as a government official. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra birthday special: Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez and more; a look at Mission Majnu star's dating history

On Tuesday, Nora recorded her statement in court and said that the conman sought undue favour from her. She even claimed that Sukesh had promised her a big house and a luxurious lifestyle if she would agree to be his girlfriend.

Moreover, the gorgeous actress Nora said that Pinky Irani contacted her cousin and said that Jacqueline was waiting in line for Sukesh's offer, but he wanted Nora. In her testimony, Nora said that she did not know who Sukesh was and thought he worked at a company called LS Corporation. She neither had any personal contact of him nor ever had any conversations with him. Nora's official statement served as evidence in the case. While, the ED accused Nora of getting luxury gifts from the conman including BMW car, diamonds and bags.

Sukesh who is currently in jail after he was accused of cheating people. Both, and have recorded their statement as witnesses in the case.