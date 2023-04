Jacqueline Fernandez has been a part of the film industry for a long time. She got mired in controversy when her name got associated with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. He is currently in jail in Delhi due to a cheating and extortion case. He has been reportedly accused of extorting Rs 200 crore. Jacqueline Fernandez was also interrogated in this case. Now, reports suggest that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has penned a letter to Jacqueline Fernandez from jail on the occasion of Easter calling it her favourite festival. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif and more Bollywood celebs' Hollywood lookalikes [Watch Video]

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens a letter to

In the letter reportedly shared by Sukesh's lawyer Anant Malik, he wrote that he misses her a lot and has seen her new 'Lux Cozy' advertisement. He penned that he misses how Jacqueline gets all excited about breaking the Easter egg and eating the candies like a baby. He showered her with many cute names like 'Bubby Rabbit', 'Honey Bee' and more. A part of the letter read, "There is not a moment I don't think about you and I know it's the same with you too, as I know what is in the most beautiful heart of yours, my honey bee." Further, he promised that he will make the next year's Easter the best one she has ever had. He also wrote that he misses her a lot when listening to the song 'Tu mile, aur dil kile, aur Jeene ko kya chahiye.' Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez adds glam to Elton John’s Oscar 2023 afterparty [View Pics]

Another part of the letter read, "Do you have any idea how pretty and beautiful you are my baby. There is no one as pretty as you in this planet. My bunny rabbit, I love you, my baby. You and me forever come what may, mine forever." Also Read - RRR song Naatu Naatu Oscars 2023 win rigged? Jacqueline Fernandez's make up artist says, 'Thought we could buy Awards only in India'

Earlier, reports suggest that he penned a letter to her on his birthday. Jacqueline Fernandez has been questioned by ED and she has denied all the charges.

Jacqueline Fernandez's projects

On the work front, Jacqueline Fenandez was last seen in Circkus along with . Prior to this, she was seen in Ram Setu along with Akshay Kumar. Her next film is Crakk-Jeetega to jiyegaa along with Vidyut Jammwal and . She is also going to be a part multi-starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu that stars , , and others. For more updates, stay tuned.