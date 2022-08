We have all witnessed from our childhood that when we are in trouble or feel sorrow or demotivated in life, there is only one way to move on by becoming god-focused. Jacqueline Fernandes is doing the same right now. The Vikrant Rona actress who is in deep trouble due to her bond and closeness with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is now god-focused. Yes! As per reports in Pinkvilla claim, is right now become a religious follower and is under the guidance of Guruji Nirmal Singh from Delhi who is known to be a saviour for many celebrities. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood actors who DO NOT have Indian citizenship

Jacqueline Fernandez was named in charge sheet filed by Enforcement Directorate in the 200 crore money laundering case and had reportedly visited the Nirmal Singh Guruji in Chattarpur Delhi. She visited the Shiv Mandir established by the Nirmal Baba and is now chanting the names of Guruji and taking him along in the form of a bracelet. The actress does chanting of a guru mantra once a day. Also Read - Michele Morrone to Sukesh Chandrashekhar; Jacqueline Fernandez most alleged affairs [Watch video]

Recently Jacqueline was also spotted in Mukteswar temple in Juhu and her holy avatar left many surprised as the transition of the actress was a little surprise shock for the netizens. Many trolled her also saying that she needs the blessings of the almighty amid ED case. But now that the report claims that she is now under the guidance of the Guruji one can join the dots. Jacqueline Fernandez has been going through a rough patch since quite a time now, it the actress is maintaining her dignity and sticking to the truth she is aware off and focusing on work. Jacqueline also overcame from her private pictures leaked online along with conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt says, 'Don’t watch me'; Aryan Khan breaks Instagram hiatus; Kareena Kapoor Khan gets body-shamed and more