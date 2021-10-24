Popular Bollywood actor and Sri Lankan beauty, shared a post with a cryptic caption amid her ongoing money laundering controversy. The actress shared two pics of her on the photo sharing site and wrote, "torn but not damaged." This post of the actress came days after she appeared before ED in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and wife Leena Maria Paul. Sukesh is currently under ED custody. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Coolie to Shah Rukh Khan's Darr: Biggest accidents on Bollywood film sets where stars almost lost their lives

While Lawyer Anant Malik, who represents Chandrashekhar had earlier said, "Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, these are my instructions, this is straight from the horse's mouth." Bhoot Police actress' spokesperson has denied this news and said, "Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co operating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple."

On the professional front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in and 's Bachchan Pandey. In the massy entertainer, Akshay Kumar portrays the character of a gangster, who wants to become an actor. The film is directed by Farhad Samji, who is known for helming films like Entertainment, and . Produced by , the film also features , and in supporting roles. The film is set to hit the screens on March 4, 2022. Apart from this, Jacqueline also has and 's Cirkus and Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu under her kitty.