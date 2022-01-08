Jacqueline Fernandez find herself in one hot soup after another, ever since her name surfaced in connection with conman Suresh Chandrasekhar. The latter is the primary suspect in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case and the actress' name has been all over the news after the ED (Enforcement Directorate) probed the alleged gifts she has received from said conman between December 2020 and August 2021, said to be amounting to more than Rs. 10 crore, plus her supposed links to his financial frauds. There's also the matter of a romantic angle being reported between Jacqueline Fernandez and Suresh Chandrasekhar, which has only made matters worse for the Bollywood beauty. Also Read - Vikrant Rona: Is the Kiccha Sudeepa starrer headed for an OTT release? Here's how much the makers have been offered

Earlier, pictures of the actress planting a kiss on Suresh Chandrasekhar's cheek surfaced, and now, a new intimate picture of and the conman, has been shared by Instagram handle, beast_cinema, can been seen cosying up to each other, their faces rubbing against each other, indicating how comfortable they were in each other's company at that point in time, with the actress beaming from ear to ear.

What has grabbed headlines though is the very visible hickey that can be seen on Jacqueline's neck, which she seems to have made no effort of concealing, proudly flaunting it probably as a sign of the affection she shared with Suresh. The pic has been going viral like nobody's business ever since it was posted. In case, you haven't seen it yet, then we've got it for you right here. Check out Jacqueline Fernandez and Suresh Chandrasekhar's intimate pic, where the former is flaunting her hickey below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinema Beast? (@beast_cinema)

Now to counter the backlash expected in the aftermath of the photo surfacing, Jacqueline Fernandez has posted an emotional note on Instagram, requesting people, especially the media to not share the pic, but we're guessing it's too little too late as the damage already appears to have been done. Anyway, for what it's worth, here's Jacqueline's heartfelt post on her official Instagram handle...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

We wonder if this would put Jacqueline Fernandez in further soup with the ED. Let's wait and watch.