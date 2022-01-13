It seems like has suffered another big blow ever since her name cropped up in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actress has been going through a tough time and her problems only seems to be getting bigger and uglier. And if the latest reports are to be believed, Jacqueline has lost her role in 's upcoming film The Ghost amid the controversy. Also Read - Nagarjuna opens up about son Naga Chaitanya’s separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu; says ‘He wasn't provoked into uttering a single word'

"Jacqueline is no longer a part of the film. While we don't know the exact reason, there have been talks that her exit can be after she landed up in trouble in an extortion case," a source close to the film was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla. It further said that the makers are still uncertain and looking for another female lead.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline has reportedly turned to spiritual books that talk about forgiveness and healing. She has been doing a lot of meditation and breathing exercises. She has always been spiritually inclined and believes in affirmations and journaling.

As her leaked pictures started spreading on social media like wildfire, Jacqueline issued a statement making a heartfelt request to the media and her fans to respect her privacy and refrain from sharing such things about her on the internet. "I'm currently going through a rough patch but I'm sure that my friends and my fans will see me through. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either," read her statement.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) have seized the gifts given to Bollywood Jacqueline Fernandez and by Sukesh Chandrashekhar. ED sources said that as few pet animals were also gifted to the actress, in such cases, they attach the property of similar value.