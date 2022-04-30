Jacqueline Fernandez-Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 7.27 crore – deets inside 

Sukesh Chandrasekhar's extortion case is currently under investigation. and 's name has been questioned over the same. Jacqueline and Nora have been previously interrogated by ED, Enforcement Directorate. And now, ED has attached assets of Jacqueline Fernandez worth Rs 7.27 crores. It includes Rs 7.12 crores worth of fixed deposit, reports India Today. Sukesh had extorted a sum of Rs 200 crore from a Delhi-baed businessman's wife saying that he was from the Home ministry. It has been reported that he used the money from the extorted sum to shower Jacqueline with gifts. ED officials have stated that Sukesh Chandrasekhar gave Jacqueline Fernandez about Rs 5.71 crore. Also Read - Before Tamannaah Bhatia, Malaika Arora and other B-town divas who were trolled for their ‘walk’

That's not it, the India Today reports also claims that not just Jacqueline but even her family members were given money. It is estimated to be around 1.5 crores. Jacqueline's relationship with Sukesh and the case has been the point of huge interest. Initially, Jacqueline had denied her involvement but eventually opened up on the gifts worth of crores that she received from him during the investigation. Jacqueline has maintained that she is a victim in the case. Hence, ED is looking more into Jacqueline's angle of involvement. The channel also reported that Sukesh got a woman named Pinky Irani to get Jacqueline's contact.

Jacqueline has claimed to be unaware of Sukesh Chandrasekhar's identity or that he was a con man. She has claimed her innocence. Sukesh has been conning people since the age of 17. Chandrasekhar has been arrested in Mumbai, Chennai, and Banglore as well. He has been conning people for 15 years and has about 32 cases registered against him. He is said to have extorted more than Rs 1000 crore till now. Sukesh Chandrasekhar also reportedly also approached , and and tried to befriend them.