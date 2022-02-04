Jacqueline Fernandez-Sukesh Chandrasekhar leaked pics row: Conman calls it breach of privacy; admits gifting expensive things out of love

In a handwritten letter to the media, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar reiterated it once again that he was in a romantic relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez and has gifted her expensive things out of love. He called the leaked pics incident a breach of privacy.