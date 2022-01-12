Jacqueline Fernandez takes to spirituality after her leaked pics with Sukesh Chandrashekhar go viral

has been going through a tough time ever since her name cropped up in connection with multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the 200 crore money laundering case. While Sukesh said that he and Jacqueline were dating, the actress has denied being in a relationship with him. Amid all this, a couple of intimate pictures of Jacqueline and Sukesh surfaced on the internet, that jolted the actress to a great extent. To steer clear from all the negativity around, reports state that Jacqueline has now turned to spiritual books that talk about forgiveness and healing. Also Read - Did you know? Jacqueline Fernandez was once linked to Bahrain's Sheikh Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa whose net worth is reportedly above USD 11 billion

"Jacqueline has always been spiritually inclined. She believes in affirmations and journaling. She has been doing it for quite some time now. The actress is also doing a lot of meditation and breathing exercises. She is going through a tough time. And she is also reading a lot of Louise L Hay's books, which talk about forgiveness and healing," an insider was quoted as saying by India Today in their report.

As her leaked pictures started spreading on social media like wildfire, Jacqueline issued a statement making a heartfelt request to the media and her fans to respect her privacy and refrain from sharing such things about her on the internet. "I'm currently going through a rough patch but I'm sure that my friends and my fans will see me through. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either," read her statement.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have seized the gifts given to Bollywood Jacqueline Fernandez and by Sukesh Chandrashekhar. ED sources said that as few pet animals were also gifted to the actress, in such cases, they attach the property of similar value.

Both the actresses are as of now witnesses in the case and have recorded their testimonies in the 200 crore PMLA case. When asked why they were not made an accused in the case, the source said that both the actresses were not aware about the criminal background of Sukesh. "We have to see whether the person who receives gifts knows about the money source, if it is a part of proceeds of crime or not. We have found that Jacqueline and Nora were not aware about this," said the source.

(With IANS Inputs)