There have been reports that Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday from leaving the country after she was allegedly named as one of the beneficiaries in con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Rs 200 crore money laundering case. As per reports on Bollywood Hungama, Jacqueline's trouble has been increasing with each passing hour and she might be soon arrested due to the same case. All her close friends have started maintaining distance from her and it is also reported that even won't be able to help her in this deep crisis.

One of her close friends spoke to Bollywood Hungama on condition of anonymity and said that Jacqueline is a very sweet person but she has been too ambitious for her own good. The source further claimed that Jacqueline has always wanted the good life and only the very best for herself. The actress or her team have not released any official statement on the same yet. There have been a lot of speculations around the case. It's also being said that due to the case, will be ousted from Da-banng concert that was supposed to be held in Riyadh on 10th December. It is also said that Jacqueline has gotten into trouble since she lied about having any connection with Sukesh and soon after, cosy pictures of her with the con-man surfaced on the internet and went viral, which alerted authorities.

It is being said that the actress was stopped at the Mumbai airport and disallowed from leaving the country by immigration officials due to an LOC (Look Out Circular) issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against her in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrasekar.. On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandes has been shooting with and Nushrratt Bharuccha and for Ram Setu.