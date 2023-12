Kareena Kapoor Khan made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan. The film that released on Netflix had Kareena Kapoor Khan starring with stalwarts like Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It was one of the most talked about films of the year. The performances of all the three stars received great appreciation from all. Now, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat came together along with Kajol, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanya Malhotra, Amruta Subhash and Tillotama Shome for a roundtable conference with Rajeev Masand. The episode is up on Netflix. It is during this conference that Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor Khan spilled beans over their shooting experience of Jaane Jaan. Also Read - Vijay Varma to tie the knot with Tamannaah Bhatia? Actor spills beans about his wedding plans

Jaideep Ahlawat shares his experience of working with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jaane Jaan

Jaideep Ahlawat revealed during this discussion that he did not talk to Kareena Kapoor Khan much on the sets of the film and shared his reason. He was talking about the final scene from Jaane Jaan wherein his character Naren lets Kareena's character Maya go free from the crime she committed. He has an outburst of sorts and that is something that nobody was aware of. He also added that he did not talk to Kareena much on the sets as he was quoted saying, "I remember not talking to Bebo much as I think I didn't want to know Kareena and I am bad at making small talks. So I would like used to sit away from Kareena so that I didn't have to make much conversation. I never told her also." He added that "I was intimidated with her persona but that helped in a way." Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan on how Shah Rukh Khan is different from Aamir Khan; calls him the emperor

Kareena Kapoor Khan also spoke about the same scene and expressed that she was so stunned with Jaideep Ahlawat's performance that she requested Sujoy Ghosh, the director, to retake her scene as she felt that she was not on par with his performance. She said that in 24 years of her career, she has never done retakes like this and stated that she froze after Jaideep Ahlawat gave his performance. She said, "I have never seen something like this, I have worked with every actor in this industry and I told Sujoy, 'mera shot firse lo'."

Kareena Kapoor Khan is next going to be seen in The Buckingham Murders. It is helmed by Hansal Mehta.