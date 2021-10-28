's son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 after their team busted an alleged drug party aboard a cruise ship off the shore of Mumbai. Since then, bail of star kid has been denied several times. Yesterday, we saw the second hearing getting adjourned and the third hearing will start today at 2: 30 pm. It is a crucial day for Aryan Khan as we expect the judge to give his verdict after listening the arguments as the case has been dragged for a long time and since Diwali vacation will start from the coming weekend, courts will remain close, which will lead to a longer stay at jail for Aryan Khan. Also Read - Aryan Khan’s bail unlikely today? Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan may have a reason to worry

A picture of Shah Rukh Khan is doing the rounds on social media, where he is leaving for his residence from a hotel in the night. It is said that the actor met the panel of lawyers, who is representing his son, to know the status of the case. The actor left the hotel from the backside to avoid media questions. He and wife have been spending restless nights and are trying their level best to bring their son back home.

Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Aryan Khan, made a strong statement against NCB before the court adjourned yesterday as he said, "They have the phone but they don't tell us (in remand). We don't have access to the chats. They have chats, they have possession and yet they chose to mislead me by not telling me what has been recovered." Well, we hope the verdict on Aryan Khan's drug case comes out today.