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‘Jailer 2’ leak SPARKS concern ahead of release; makers issue strong warning

Rajinikanth's next big project, 'Jailer 2,' is already facing headaches before it even hits theaters. Read further to know what exactly is going on?

By: Vaishnavi Tripathi  |  Published: April 17, 2026 6:13 PM IST

‘Jailer 2’ leak SPARKS concern ahead of release; makers issue strong warning

A video clip from the film made its way online, and it’s spreading fast across social media and fan accounts. This has once again put piracy and leaks right back in the spotlight for the Tamil film industry.

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Sun Pictures, the production house behind ‘Jailer 2,’ didn’t waste any time. They put out a statement urging everyone, fans, media, and fan clubs included to stop sharing or reposting the leaked footage. Their anti-piracy team is already working on tracking down and removing the video, but they’re warning people that anyone caught spreading it could face action, either from social platforms or, possibly, legal steps.

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The production house was clear: if your account gets restricted or suspended for posting the clip, that’s on you. They’re not taking responsibility for any consequences if people ignore their warning.

This isn’t just a one-off issue. Only a few weeks ago, another major Tamil film, Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan,’ also suffered from leaks, which actually led to legal trouble and arrests including a freelance assistant editor. So, with back-to-back leaks rocking some of the industry’s biggest films, studios are finding it tougher than ever to keep their work safe during production.

‘Jailer 2’ is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and follows up on the blockbuster success of the first film, which raked in around Rs 650 crore worldwide. The sequel has a huge lineup: Rajinikanth, Shivarajkumar, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty are all expected to star. Filming started in Chennai earlier this year, with plans to release in 2026.

Right now, the focus is on scrubbing the leaked video from the internet and making sure no more footage gets out before the big release.

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About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

A media student who likes to write on a variety of subjects, topics, and issues. You'll always find me having opinions about culture, cinema, and entertainment.
Tags Entertainment News Jailer 2 Jailer 2 Leak Rajinikanth South Indian Industry South Movie