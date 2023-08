Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer has been generating significant buzz ever since its trailer was released earlier this month. The film has managed to sell more than 612,000 tickets on the online ticket booking app BookMyShow as of Monday. Notably, the film achieved approximately 85.53k ticket sales on Saturday, 233.15k on Sunday, and around 293.33k on Monday alone on the platform. This information comes from the insights shared by film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. Also Read - Jailer actress Tamannaah Bhatia maintains her cool as her fan climbs the barricade to meet her [Watch Video]

The anticipation for the Thalaivar film has also resulted in it becoming director Nelson Dilipkumar's highest-grossing premiere in the United States. Jailer achieved premiere advance ticket sales worth approximately $664,000 as of Monday. This figure significantly surpasses the director's previous project Beast, which featured Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead roles and generated around $658,000 in ticket sales.

Interestingly, Jailer has positioned itself among the most anticipated films in the Singapore market, trailing only behind Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Moreover, it ranks among the top five most eagerly anticipated Tamil movies in the North American market.

Sales for Jailer have amounted to roughly $828,000 (approximately Rs 6.86 crore) so far. With this achievement, Jailer stands alongside Rajinikanth's other successful films such as Kabali ($1.92 million or Rs 15.89 crore), Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan ($1.03 million or Rs 8.52 crore), 2.0 ($982,000 or Rs 8.12 crore) starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, and Ponniyin Selvan 2 ($737,000 or Rs 6.09 crore) featuring Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai.

Notably, ticket prices for Jailer screenings in Bengaluru range from Rs 800 to Rs 1,400, with showtimes starting as early as 6 am on August 10. Jailer centers around Muthuvel Pandian, a strict yet compassionate jailer who discovers that a gang is attempting to free their leader from prison. Pandian embarks on a mission to thwart the gang's efforts. The film stars Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamannah Bhatia in significant roles. The movie is set to hit theatres worldwide on August 10, a day prior to the releases of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2, and Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar.