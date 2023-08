Amidst intense competition from various fronts, Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, continues to forge ahead with unwavering determination, resolutely maintaining its impressive stride at the box office. After a remarkable debut weekend performance, accumulating Rs 150 crore in the domestic market, Jailer sustained its momentum by amassing an estimated Rs 28 crore on its fifth day of release, which happened to be Monday. According to preliminary estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, this achievement propels the film's global box office earnings beyond the Rs 350-crore milestone on Independence Day. Also Read - After Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 check out these upcoming new movie box office clashes

The film's earnings on Monday in India surpassed those of Friday (Rs 25.75 crore), indicating a steady and stable upward trajectory for Jailer. With the advantage of the Independence Day holiday, the movie is projected to garner approximately Rs 38 crore on Tuesday, further contributing to its impressive run. Also Read - Jailer box office collections day 1: Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer break PS 1 records

Notably, Jailer exhibited an impressive 63 per cent Tamil occupancy on its opening Friday. The morning shows began with a 37.06 per cent occupancy, which steadily escalated throughout the day, reaching 59.03 per cent for the afternoon screenings, 72.84 per cent for the evening shows, and an outstanding 83.07 per cent for the night screenings.

Trending Now

Watch the video here:

In a parallel development, industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared that Jailer earned $180K in the US on August 14. According to the analysis group Aakashavaani, the film garnered an approximate total of Rs 33.45 crore during its opening weekend in the US. Simultaneously, it raked in around Rs 23.4 crore from the UAE region. Jailer also achieved earnings of Rs 9.15 crore from the remaining Gulf Cooperation Council nations, Rs 3 crore from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Rs 5.55 crore from Australia, and Rs 68.2 lakh from New Zealand.

Contributions from the United Kingdom and Ireland combined amounted to Rs 7.68 crore, while Singapore added Rs 6.78 crore to the tally. Furthermore, the film accrued Rs 17.01 crore from Malaysia, Rs 6.24 crore from Canada, and Rs 13 crore from Europe, Sri Lanka, and various other territories.