The much-anticipated release of Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, has finally hit theaters, and early indicators suggest that the film's opening could be record-breaking. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar and Ramya Krishnan playing the key roles. The film has opened to amazing reviews and huge collections at the box office. The film is projected to achieve an impressive first-day gross of approximately Rs 49 crore across India. Also Read - Jailer movie review: Rajinikanth’s one man show impresses; Nelson’s directorial is filled with pure love for the Superstar

A regional breakdown reveals that Tamil Nadu might contribute around Rs 25 crore to this total, with an additional Rs 11 crore anticipated from Karnataka. The Andhra Pradesh-Telangana market is expected to add Rs 7 crore to the collection. However, it appears that Rajinikanth's influence might not extend as strongly to northern states, as competing Hindi films like Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are also releasing on Friday. This suggests that both Tamil and Hindi films will likely cater to their respective regional audiences. Also Read - Jailer full movie LEAKED online on Tamilrockers and more: Rajinikanth film hit by piracy

Earlier reports indicated that the ticket aggregator BookMyShow had already sold an impressive 900,000 tickets for Jailer, with southern states showing the highest demand. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has garnered positive feedback from audiences so far. In terms of box office collections, Jailer has the potential to become Tamil cinema's biggest worldwide opener in 2021. Previously, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 had earned Rs 32 crore in India, surpassing the opening day record set by Vijay's Varisu, which made Rs 26.5 crore. Also Read - Jailer Movie Review: Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer has Blockbuster written all over it; netizens call it a 'winner'

Rajinikanth's previous release, Annaatthe, which premiered in 2021, achieved a global first-day earning of Rs 70.19 crore, as reported by Manobala Vijayabalan, and managed to amass over Rs 112 crore within just two days. Rajinikanth's upcoming projects include an extended cameo appearance in Lal Salaam. There are also rumors about his collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for an upcoming film. While Lokesh did not deny the speculation at a recent college event, he mentioned that any official announcements should come from the production side. This has sparked anticipation among fans about the potential collaboration.