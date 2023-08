No, you haven't misread the headline. It appears that Cristiano Ronaldo might just be a fan of Rajnikanth. Well, can you really blame him? Who isn't a Rajnikanth fan these days? According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo took a break from his busy schedule to catch Rajnikanth's latest movie, Jailer, while he was in Dubai. Rajinikanth boasts a massive global fan base, and there's a good reason for that - he's a true superstar. Cristiano Ronaldo, a legend in the world of football, seems to have joined the ranks of Thalaivar enthusiasts. He even shared a photo of his family at the cinema on social media, which quickly went viral. Also Read - Top 10 Bollywood celebs, their odd jobs and first salaries before becoming rich and famous

Although it's unclear whether Ronaldo and his family actually watched Jailer, they did visit the theaters on the same day the movie was released. It seems like Ronaldo was having a great time in Riyadh, and this gesture showed his admiration for Rajinikanth, the renowned Indian actor. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation that he actually watched the film. Also Read - Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 vs Jailer box office collection: Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar films slow down on day 7; Rajinikanth hits another milestone

Previously, pictures of political figures like M.K. Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan enjoying Jailer had gone viral on social media. Rajinikanth, after a two-year hiatus, returned to the silver screen with this film, where he portrayed the character Muthuvel Pandyan. The movie has received positive reviews from audiences since its release. Also Read - Jailer box office collection day 7 WW: Rajinikanth film beats Vikram, but will he break his own 2Point0 record?

Trending Now

Jailer, Rajinikanth's comeback film, is shattering box office records. In its first week, it raked in an impressive 450 crore rupees. Superstar Rajinikanth's versatile performance is being highly praised, and interest in the movie remains strong. This Tamil film, Jailer, is Rajinikanth's latest release after a two-year gap. Launched just last week, the story revolves around a jailer who thwarts a gang's attempt to free their leader from prison.

Today, the already box office hit Jailer has Rajinikanth planning to watch the movie with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Rajinikanth, a Tamil superstar and a towering figure in Indian cinema, arrived in Lucknow this evening.