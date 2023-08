Rajinikanth and Nelson Dileep Kumar's Jailer is all set to hit the screens on August 10th. The film is one of the most-awaited films down the south as fans of Rajinikanth are waiting to watch him in action mode on the big screen. The minute the Superstar announced his collaboration with Nelson, there were mixed responses from the audiences but there were a few who so much wanted Thalaiva to do an action film with someone like Nelson who is a pro at it. Take a look at the review of Jailer. Also Read - Jailer: K pop band BTS grooving to Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa will charge you up on a boring Thursday [WATCH]

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter, expressing that the film is a delightful experience for the fans of the superstar actor. His statement emphasized, "Jailer has turned out exceptionally well... As per censorship and post-production sources, it stands as the Best Thalaivar movie in a very long time, making it an absolute treat for Superstar fans." The action-packed entertainer features a stellar cast, including Tamannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Vinayakan, and Yogi Babu.

Jailer is set to release in approximately eight days, and Rajinikanth fans are eagerly waiting to see the superstar back on the big screen. The movie has already generated significant excitement, with three singles from the film becoming chart-toppers. The recently unveiled trailer on August 2 has only intensified the anticipation, making fans eager for August 10 to arrive soon.

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer promises to be a full-fledged action entertainer with Rajinikanth in the lead role. The movie boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, and Vinayakan. Additionally, the film features cameo appearances by Mohanlal, who has adopted a retro look for his character, and Shiva Rajkumar.

Produced by Sun Pictures with a substantial budget, Jailer has music composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander. The technical team includes cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan and editor R Nirmal, adding to the excitement surrounding the film's release.