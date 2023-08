Who isn't hooked to Kaavaalaa yet? This song from upcoming film Jailer starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth has become a rage. The actress has shown off her best moves and the music is so peppy that will will make you groove instantly. Well, while everyone's quite busy making reels and videos and catching onto the Kaavaalaa fever, Korean boy ban BTS too seems hooked to the song. Well, not literally, but here's a video that has the septet dancing to the tunes of Kaavaalaa and it is simply perfect. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook makes Butter Chicken, Naan and Curry trend on social media after revealing he's fond of Chicken Makhni and the flatbread

When it comes to BTS comprising of RM, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jin and Jimin, there's no other band that can match to their energy. They groove with their hearts and their moves simply appear flawless. So we stumbled upon a video of BTS that has been matched to the tune of Tamannaah Bhatia's song and it looks so good that we couldn't help sharing. No don't Tamannaah Bhatia nailed it with her graceful moves but BTS is simply killer.

Check out BTS' video below:

Talking about the K-pop boy band, it is currently on a hiatus of sorts as the members have to serve the compulsory military service. It was back in June that BigHit has released a statement about the same saying, "They will fulfill their scheduled activities, such as Suga's world tour and Jungkook's solo ventures in the first half of the year. Despite being eligible for postponement, Jimin, V and Jungkook decided to prioritize their military service and reunite with fans sooner." Now the fans are desperately waiting for the member to finish their military service and reunite again to churn out some blockbuster hits. Meanwhile, the solo albums of some of the members are keeping fans engaged.

Talking about Jailer, the film is releasing on August 10, 2023. The film with Rajinikanth as the main lead is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The official Jailer showcase was launched yesterday and it took the internet by storm.

Watch Jailer Showcase below:

Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is here? The most expected #JailerShowcase is out now!https://t.co/rk4i4dvPPf — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) August 2, 2023

