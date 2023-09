Rajinikanth's latest release Jailer turned out to be a blockbuster hit. The film that released on August 10 broke several box office records. Rajinikanth proved that he is the OG Thalaivaa by delivering one of the biggest hits of 2023. The movie crossed the mark of Rs 600 crore at the box office. Now, here's another good news for all the Rajinikanth fans. The makers of Jailer have officially announced its OTT release date. Jailer is going to release on September 7. The same day Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is releasing in theatres. Also Read - Jailer: Rajinikanth paid Rs 210 crores after the super success of the Nelson Dilipkumar film?

Yes, you read that right! Rajinikanth's Jailer will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 7. The OTT platform shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter). While the buzz for Jawan is at its peak, this move of Jailer makers have left many surprised. Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan are the two biggest superstars in the country and both enjoy a massive fan following. With everyone rushing to book Jawan tickets in advance to catch first day, first show, it remains to be seen if viewership of Jailer get affected in anyway or not.

Check out the Jailer announcement below:

Jailer's in town, it's time to activate vigilant mode! ??#JailerOnPrime, Sept 7 pic.twitter.com/2zwoYR6MqV — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 2, 2023

Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia and many more in leading roles. Recently, the producer of Jailer gifted Rajinikanth as gorgeous BMW worth Rs 1.26 crore to celebrate the massive success of Jailer. The film was produced by Kalanithi Maran.

Here's a video of Rajinikanth receiving his new BMW.

#JailerSuccessCelebrations continue! Superstar @rajinikanth was shown various car models and Mr.Kalanithi Maran presented the key to a brand new BMW X7 which Superstar chose. pic.twitter.com/tI5BvqlRor — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan is looking forward to bumper opening at the box office. As per reports, more than 1.50 lakh tickets have already been sold in advance booking. There's still four more days to go for Jawan to hit the screens and the it is expected that the film will break the record set by Shah Rukh Khan's previous film Pathaan.

Check out Jawan trailer video below: