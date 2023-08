South superstar Rajinikanth’s recently released film Jailer has been winning over the audiences and critics alike. Directed by Nelson, the film has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year and has already crossed the Rs 550 crore mark worldwide within just 2 weeks of its theatrical release. While fans of Rajinikanth can’t get enough of watching the film in cinemas, the audiences will not have to wait much to watch the film at the ease of their homes as Jailer will soon be streaming on a leading digital streaming platform. Also Read - Jailer actor Jaffer on cloud nine after Rajinikanth gifts him something special

Jailer OTT Rights

The OTT rights of Rajinikanth's Jailer were sold to OTT giant Netflix for a jaw-dropping amount. Netflix bought the rights to the action-thriller for a sum of Rs 100 crore.

Jailer OTT Release Date

While the majority of theatrical releases stream on OTT 6-8 weeks after coming into cinemas, Jailer will reportedly be releasing on OTT sooner. According to reports, the makers of the film, had closed a 4 week deal with Netflix and thus the film might release on the digital streaming platform in the first week of September itself. Notably, the film released theatrically on August 11, 2023.

If the reports are true, the OTT release of Jailer will affect the dream run of the film at the box office. The film has been flying high at the box office and has already emerged as a blockbuster.

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 14

The film has so far collected nearly Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office and is nearing the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide. On day 14 of its theatrical release, the film minted nearly Rs 3.65 crore, taking its total box office collection in India to Rs 295.65 crore. The film is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore mark today.

About Jailer

Starring Rajinikanth in the titular role, the film revolves around Muthuvel Pandian, a stern yet compassionate jailer who sets out to stop a gang when they try to flee their leader from prison. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.