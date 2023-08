Superstar Rajinikanth and his fans are super excited and waiting for the release of his upcoming film Jailer. Kaavaalaa, a song featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth is already taking the internet by storm and has raised all the possible expectations for the film. has taken the internet by storm and graced the audio launch of his upcoming film Jailer with refreshing candour in Chennai at Nehru Stadium on Friday. During the event, the Tamil icon openly discussed his past struggles with alcohol, acknowledging it as the biggest mistake of his life. With sincerity and concern for his fans, he urged them not to abuse alcohol and instead consume it responsibly. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Vijay Varma dances to girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia’s Kaavaalaa

Rajinikanth shared his regrets about how alcohol had impacted his life, stating that had he not indulged in drinking, he believes he could have served society better and achieved even greater stardom than he enjoys today. Also Read - Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay fans react to ‘Era of Superstar is Over’ comment of Kaithi producer

Interestingly, the legendary actor had previously addressed the issue of alcoholism in his 2018 film Kaala, where his character's carelessness while drunk resulted in the loss of his wife. This marked a significant turning point in Rajinikanth's approach, as he started portraying alcohol and cigarettes in a negative light, steering away from using them as mere style statements, which he had done in the past. Also Read - Bhola Shankar: Fans upset with Chiranjeevi for this reason

Trending Now

Jailer boasts a star-studded cast, including Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, and Tamannaah, further raising expectations for the film. Produced by Sun Pictures and featuring music by the talented Anirudh Ravichander, Jailer is set to grace theaters on August 10.

Rajinikanth's candid confession and genuine concern about the pitfalls of alcohol serve as a powerful message to his admirers and the wider audience, encouraging responsible choices and emphasizing the importance of leading a balanced and mindful life. As the release of Jailer approaches, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the icon's captivating performance in yet another cinematic masterpiece.