Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer has been making all the right noises. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on August 10. The film’s first two tracks, Kaavaalaa and Hukum are already raging in the top chartbusters. Now, as the film inches toward release, an alleged rumour surrounding the film have spread on the internet. According to various media reports, screenshots are doing the rounds on social media bearing Jailer’s much-anticipated storyline and runtime.

Jailer plot and runtime

Going by the screenshots, it is revealed that Jailer’s plot will revolve around a prison jailer, Rajinikanth will be essaying the titular role of Muthuvel Pandian, a powerful jail warden in the film. When a dreadful gang attempts to sneak into the prison premises, to free their leader, put behind bars, it will be Rajinikanth’s Muthuvel Pandian, a formidable force, who will be posing a great obstacle to the group’s unlawful mission. Rajinikanth is expected to blow our minds away with his dynamic and swag-infused personality in Jailer, getting embroiled in a dangerous fight with the gang. The reports further claim that the film will be almost 2 hours and 30 minutes long.

Jailer songs

Jailer’s music is crooned by the talented composer Anirudh Ravichander. He has already made us groove to the beats of Kaavaalaa, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia in a captivating desi avatar. Besides her brilliant dance moves, Tamannaah’s look has been compared to the singing sensation Shakira. Jailer’s second song Hukum has also turned out to be an earworm, portraying Rajinikanth in his quintessential stylish avatar.

Jailer audio and trailer launch

As per media reports, Jailer’s audio and trailer launch will be unleashed on July 28 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. While Anirudh Ravichander is set to perform live at the event, Rajinikanth is likely to meet his fans after a long time. Apart from Rajinikanth, Jailer comprises a cast ensemble of Tamannaah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Ramya Krishnan in important roles. The pan-Indian action entertainer will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

About Lal Salaam

Rajinikanth has also recently wrapped up shooting for his portions of another drama flick Lal Salaam, helmed by his filmmaker daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth’s first look in a long coat, wearing sunglasses and sporting a red Nehru cap has received mixed responses. Lal Salaam is expected to hit the silver screens sometime this year.