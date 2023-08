Tamannaah Bhatia's performance on the song Kaavaalaa from the upcoming film Jailer, featuring superstar Rajinikanth, has garnered much attention. During the launch of the Hindi version of Tu Aa Dilbara, the actress candidly addressed the age difference between her and Rajinikanth in the film. Tamannaah, who is 33 years old, will be seen romancing the 72-year-old Rajinikanth. She will also be seen opposite the 67-year-old superstar Chiranjeevi in Bhola Shankar. Also Read - Jailer: Rajinikanth confesses he’s an alcoholic, admits his life would have been better if...

When asked about the age difference, Tamannaah emphasized focusing on the characters portrayed on the screen rather than the actors' ages. She mentioned how she admires actors like Tom Cruise performing stunts even at the age of 60 and expressed her desire to do saucy dance numbers at that age too.

Tamannaah also shared her perspective on working in multi-starrer films, calling herself a secure actor. She feels empowered when collaborating with an ensemble cast. The actress has delivered some of her biggest hits with multi-starrer films like Baahubali, F3, and upcoming projects like Bholaa Shankar and Jailer.

Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. It features a star-studded cast, including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and others. Mohanlal makes a special appearance, and Shiva Rajkumar plays the lead antagonist in the movie.

In addition to Jailer, Tamannaah is also part of Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar, which releases on the same day as Jailer. The Telugu film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth. Moreover, she is the female lead in the Malayalam film Bandra, co-starring Dileep. With a slate of exciting projects, Tamannaah Bhatia continues to shine brightly in the film industry.