Superstar Rajinikanth is back in action with a bang, making a roaring comeback after the underwhelming Annaatthe, with Nelson Dilipkumar's much-anticipated film, Jailer. The film's showcase, released on August 2, was met with immense fanfare, captivating audiences with Rajinikanth's mesmerizing swag. However, the absence of Tamannaah, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar in the trailer has left fans curious and intrigued, sparking questions about their roles in the film. Set to hit theatres worldwide on August 10, Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, promises to be a major commercial entertainer and one of the most significant releases of 2023.

Upon the trailer's release, social media platforms were flooded with screenshots of Rajinikanth's charismatic presence. While the initial excitement prevailed, fans couldn't help but express their curiosity about the missing appearances of Tamannaah, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar in the footage. Speculations arose, with some wondering if Tamannaah, like Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar, is playing a cameo role in the film. Others speculated that Nelson Dilipkumar intentionally kept these three characters under wraps to surprise the audience.

Jailer boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Rajinikanth alongside Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in cameo roles. The movie also includes talented actors like Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, Vinayakan, and many others. Adding to the excitement, the film's music is composed by the acclaimed Anirudh Ravichander. The songs Kaavaalaa and Hukum have already become chart-toppers, further amplifying the anticipation surrounding the film's release.

As the countdown to Jailer intensifies, fans eagerly await the grand theatrical release, hoping to witness Rajinikanth's magnetic performance and uncover the mysteries surrounding the roles of Tamannaah, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar in this thrilling cinematic venture.