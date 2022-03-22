made her Bollywood debut with a small role in and starrer Rangeela, but she didn’t get a chance to share screen space with Aamir in the movie. Rangeela was released in 1995 and in these 27 years, Shah has starred in many amazing movies and web series. She is currently busy garnering praises for her performance in Jalsa which was released on Amazon Prime Video on 18th March 2022. Recently, during an interview, the actress revealed that she had a crush on Aamir and had also written a love letter to him when she was in college. Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection: Vivek Agnihotri’s film BEATS Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

While talking Bollywood Hungama, when she was asked whom she had a huge crush on while she was in college, the actress said, "Aamir Khan. I wrote him a letter. I sent a photograph of mine with a love letter and in the photograph I was standing there (gesturing far away) but it was looking very nice because it was blurred. Far away I am standing, you can't make out anybody, who this human is, nothing, wrote a long love letter."

When she was asked if Aamir is aware about it, the actress said, "I don't know." To this her Jalsa co-star Video said, "Now he will be aware about it."

In the past few years, Shah has featured in many amazing movies and web series like Lakshmi, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ajeeb Daastaans, Delhi Crime, and others. She also has movies like Darlings and Doctor G lined up, and the actress will also be seen in Delhi Crime season 2.

Delhi Crime won Outstanding Drama Series award at the International Emmy Awards held in September 2020. For her performance in the series, Shah also won multiple awards. Everyone is eagerly waiting for season 2 of Delhi Crime.