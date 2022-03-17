is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry right now. She has been a part of many successful films and has also won multiple awards. But, it wasn’t easy for Vidya to make a mark in the industry and she also had to struggle a lot. The actress recently in an interview revealed that initially in her career, she was replaced in more than a dozen films, and one of the producers made her feel so ugly that she didn’t have the courage to see herself in the mirror. Also Read - Holi 2022: Bachchhan Paandey, Jalsa and 6 more new film and OTT releases you can watch during the long weekend

The actress told Prabhat Khabar, "In recent times, I have received calls from them (producers who earlier replaced her in their films) but I politely refused to be part of their films. I was kicked out of 13 films. When one producer replaced me in a film, their behaviour with me was very bad. They made me feel so ugly that for six months, I could not gather the courage to look at myself in the mirror."

"I had signed two films with K Balachander at a time when I was being replaced in many films. I got to know that I was also replaced in Balachander's film and I was not even informed. I could sense something was wrong because we were supposed to go to New Zealand for the shoot but they hadn't even asked for my passport. When my mom called Balachander's daughter, we got to know that I had been replaced," Vidya added.

The Sherni actress further revealed how she once walked from Marin Drive to Bandra as she was angry about being replaced. She said, "I realised I had been walking for hours. I cried a lot. Those memories are hazy now but whatever I touched in those three years, turned useless."

Vidya will next be seen in Jalsa which is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on 18th March 2022.