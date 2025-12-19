Avatar Fire and Ash vs Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Who is LEADING?

James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash was finally released in India on Friday, December 19, while Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is still ruling the box office. Let's take a look at who is leading the box office war.

Avatar 3 vs Dhurandhar Box Office War: The anticipated third film in the trilogy of James Cameron's, Avatar: Fire and Ash, was finally released in India on Friday, December 19, and created a lot of hype among the cinema-goers. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar still enjoys the benefit of being the first choice among the viewers; its collections over fourteen days have not only been outstanding but also surprisingly high. This Ranveer Singh film has already been a milestone by virtue of its performance. As the audience is very much interested in both movies, the big question now is which one of the two will win the box office battle this Friday.

Avatar Fire and Ash box office collection day 1

Avatar: Fire and Ash already showed great advance bookings in India as well as in other countries, which made the Indian box office ready for a strong opening. The third part of James Cameron's cinema franchise began last Friday, and the early figures are giving the film a good start.

The early trend report released by SacNilk estimates that by 2 pm on the opening day, the box office collection of the movie was around ₹33.3 million in India. The collections are expected to go up quite a lot because the evening and night shows are coming. The final numbers will be announced after 10:30 pm.

How much did Dhurandhar collect till now?

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has had a very good run at the box office over the past two weeks, making a total of ₹460.5 crore in India and more than ₹700 crore globally. The movie has been the undisputed king, as it has been the best film in the cinema since the day of the premiere, but now it is facing a tough challenger in Avatar: Fire and Ash, the latest release, which came out on Friday.

This competition might affect Dhurandhar’s revenues by the fifteenth day. As per SacNilk’s early trend report, by around 2 pm, Dhurandhar’s box office collection was about ₹2.98 crore, which was slightly less than that of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Nonetheless, the eventual outcome will depend on the evening and night shows, which have left both the public and the analysts interested in which film will finally be the winner.

