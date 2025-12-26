Jamie Campbell Bower REVEALS inspiration behind Vecna, ‘Mr. Rogers was a really…’

Jamie Campbell Bower has recently spoken about his character, Vecna. Read ahead to know more.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume II is now available to watch, and fans are already waiting for the final episode airing on December 31, 2025. As the series moves closer to its end, one character continues to keep audiences hooked. This is Vecna. Also known as Henry Creel or 001, the character is played by Jamie Campbell Bower. The actor recently spoke about portraying the different versions of Vecna in the final season.

Vecna Traps Max and Holly in Episode 5

In Episode 5, titled Shock Jock, Vecna traps Max and Holly inside a world created from his memories. Believing they can escape, Max and Holly try to go back to the moment when Vecna first met Holly. However, Vecna discovers them. His disguise as Mr. Whatsit begins to fail, and he slowly transforms. He first turns into Henry Creel and then into his monster form as he walks down a staircase. The episode strongly highlights Vecna’s powers and control over his victims.

What Inspired Jamie in Season 5

Jamie revealed that his performance in Season 5 was inspired by several films and characters. In earlier seasons, his portrayal leaned more toward dark and gothic horror. This time, he wanted Vecna to appear quiet, calm, and controlled, which made the character even more frightening. He studied roles from psychological thrillers, where fear often comes from silence rather than action.

"Mr. Rogers was a really interesting reference because that actually bled into music as well. I used Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, but that score is really eerie as well, with some real moments of spook. There are videos of me, prior to getting there, practicing, trying things out, seeing what would work. I did it in two characters, but wanted to make sure that the body was in the same place and that the movement was correct so that when it's spliced together, it's not too wild."

Jamie’s Preparation for Vecna

Jamie revealed that in order to prepare for the role, he used to ask himself various questions. He said, "I'd ask myself questions like, 'Of all the things that could exist, why recreate the house?' What does that mean to him? And what does home mean? And what was that experience like for him as a child, growing up in a place where home could have been safe but wasn't? And perhaps this is an opportunity for him to recreate that safety. If he sleeps, where does he sleep? Does he sleep in his old room? Does he sleep in the attic? Does he, in a really icky way, sleep in his parents' room?"

