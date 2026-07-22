Jana Nayagan a REMAKE of Bhagavanth Kesari? How is Vijay's last film different from Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu hit

Jana Nayagan releases on July 23. Is Vijay's final film a remake of Bhagavanth Kesari? Here's how it seem quite different from Nandmuri Balakrishna's Telugu hit.

Jana Nayagan vs Bhagavanth Kesari

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film, Jana Nayagan, is finally set to hit theatres worldwide on July 23. After months of delays, this political action drama has now received its censor clearance, paving the way for one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year. It was originally planned for release during the Pongal festival in January, but it was postponed a few times due to issues with its CBFC certification. With those hurdles now cleared, fans are counting down the days to witness Vijay's farewell to cinema.

Jana Nayagan cast

Produced by KVN Productions and directed by H. Vinoth, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring: Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Revathi, and Sunil.

The film has a runtime of nearly three hours and promises a blend of high-octane action, emotional drama and politically charged moments.

Is Jana Nayagan a complete remake?

One of the biggest talking points around the film is whether it is a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Telugu blockbuster Bhagavanth Kesari or not. In Jana Nayagan, Vijay shows up as Vetri Kondan, a fear-driven police officer who goes after a powerful criminal network while also pushing for justice.

Pooja Hegde stars opposite Vijay as Kayal, and Mamitha Baiju plays Vijayalakshmi (Viji), a young woman who is raised under Vijay’s care. As soon as Viji becomes the target of a ruthless mafia, led by Bobby Deol’s character, Vetri Kondan moves in to protect her, and then he dismantles the whole criminal empire.

Beyond the action-heavy story, the film also touches on politics, leadership, and democracy, so it ends up feeling like more than just a commercial entertainer.

How is Jana Nayagan different from Bhagavanth Kesari?

While the film is believed to pull inspiration from the Telugu hit, director H. Vinoth has reportedly made a few changes to the screenplay to sort of fit Tamil audiences and Vijay’s larger-than-life kind of screen image.

Going by the trailer, the film has been reworked extensively with a stronger political backdrop, mass moments and emotional storytelling.

Jana Nayagan is more than a mass entertainer

Ahead of the release, director H. Vinoth shared that Jana Nayagan isn't just another commercial action film. According to the filmmaker, the movie carries a larger message about democracy, governance and politics. His comments have further raised expectations, especially since this marks Vijay's final film before he shifted his complete focus to his political career.

What did Jana Nayagan director say?

Speaking about the film's significance with Galatta, H. Vinoth said, "Jana Nayagan should not be seen as Vijay sir's last film. It should be seen as the first film of a sitting Chief Minister." He added that the movie is not designed only to celebrate Vijay's image. "This is not just a commercial entertainer made to glorify Vijay, sir. It deals with sensitive political issues and talks about the battle between those who try to weaken democracy and those who stand up to protect it. I believe people will discuss the politics in this film after watching it," he said.

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