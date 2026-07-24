Jana Nayagan actress left heartbroken as her entire role is DELETED? Emotional video goes viral

Anandhi Ajay broke down after discovering that every scene she shot for Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan had been removed from the final cut. Calling it her dream to share the screen with Vijay, the actress admitted she's heartbroken as the film is believed to be the superstar's last before entering politics full-time.

Jana Nayagan actress left heartbroken as her entire role is DELETED? Emotional video goes viral

Jana Nayagan has finally landed in theatres, and fans are celebrating what’s believed to be Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie before he plunges into politics. But while the excitement is everywhere, not everyone from the cast is smiling. Tamil TV actress Anandhi Ajay was left completely shattered after learning that every scene she filmed was left out of the movie. Anandhi poured her heart out on social media, posting an emotional video after catching the film in theatres. Holding back tears, she explained she’d spent almost a year working on the project. She’d been counting down to the moment she’d see herself on the big screen with Vijay. But when she watched it, she realized her role had been snipped out entirely.

In her own words, Anandhi said, “I worked on this film for a year. I was so excited to share the screen with Vijay sir, but my scene has been removed.” In her caption, she just wrote, “Jana Nayagan deleted scene. Feeling unlucky.” What stings the most for Anandhi is that this might have been her one and only shot to share the screen with Vijay. With Jana Nayagan being hyped as Vijay’s send-off before he moves into politics full-time, Anandhi said she feels she probably won’t get another chance to work with him.

Her video has gone viral, and social media is flooded with messages from fans and other actors, all trying to lift her spirits. If you’re wondering who Anandhi Ajay is, she’s a familiar face to anyone who watches Tamil TV. She’s acted in shows like Karthigai Pengal, Yamuna, Kana Kaanum Kaalangal, and Kallikattu Pallikoodam. Beyond acting, Anandhi’s trained in classical dance and has appeared on several reality dance competitions, including Dance Jodi Dance 3.0, Jodi No. 1 (Seasons 6 and 7), and Maanada Mayilada Season 7. On Instagram, she’s got more than three lakh followers and is known for sharing plenty of dance and fitness videos.

Meanwhile, the drama around Anandhi’s missing scenes hasn’t stopped Jana Nayagan from storming the box office. H. Vinoth directed it, KVN Productions produced it, and along with Vijay, you’ve got Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju in major roles. Anirudh Ravichander handled the music. The numbers speak for themselves. Trade analysts say Jana Nayagan pulled in around ₹41 crore net in India on opening day, with another ₹30 crore coming from overseas markets. That adds up to a massive opening day worldwide gross of about ₹78.27 crore.

So, while Jana Nayagan soars on the big screen, Anandhi Ajay’s disappointment has given everyone a look at the flipside, sometimes, hard work and big dreams don’t make it into the final cut.

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