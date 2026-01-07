Jana Nayagan advance booking: As Thalapathy Vijay craze peaks, 4 AM shows open in Mumbai

Jana Nayagan advance booking: Thalapathy Vijay's movie has received a good response in Mumbai. The 4 am shows of the film is getting sold out in the city. Read on.

Jana Nayagan advance booking: Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie, Jana Nayagan, is yet to get any certification from the film body, Central Board of Film Certification. But despite that, the advance booking has begun and created havoc at the box office already. After Tamil Nadu, Mumbai’s response is also great, as some theatres in the city have 4 am shows, which is a plus point for the movie. Many theatres in Mumbai have 4 am shows. Interestingly, in my BookMyShow app, the shows are either sold out or filling out fast. Notably, these 4 am shows, which are sold out are the Tamil versions and not dubbed in Hindi. So, it can be said that the audience is excited to watch the movie in the real language.

Jana Nayagan advance booking report

The advance booking of Jana Nayagan has already started across the country. As per Sacnilk, till now the movie has sold 29k tickets for the first day and has collected Rs 7.63 crore without the block seats. The ratio is different for the block seats as the collection of them is Rs 10.32 crore. The movie is two days away from its release. So now, the film is expected to show more growth by the time of its release.

Jana Nayagan’s CBFC certification

As the Tamil movie has not received certification from the CBFC, the makers of the film have not moved to the court for the same. As per reports, earlier, the film body gave a U/A certificate after the makers agreed with the suggestions. However, the process was halted after a complaint regarding the portrayal of religious sentiments and armed forces. The CBFC has now referred the film to a revising committee, effectively restarting the review.

About Jana Nayagan

The film revolves around a powerful businessman, who cost him money. He is prepared to square off against the formidable foe and resolve their issues amicably. The Tamil movie stars Thalapathy Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Monisha Blessy, Priyamani, Anirudh Ravichander and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles. The film has been directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under the production banner of KVN Productions. The movie is slated to be released in theatres on January 9, 2026. Jana Nayagan marks the last film of Thalapathy Vijay, as he will be completely devoted to politics with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

