Jana Nayagan Advance booking day 2: Vijay's last film sells Rs 15 crore in 48 hours? Eyes one of 2026's BIGGEST openings

Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan is off to a sensational start, selling over 6 lakh tickets in India ahead of release. The H. Vinoth directorial has already crossed Rs 15 crore in advance bookings and is eyeing one of the biggest openings of 2026.

Jana Nayagan advance booking

Jana Nayagan advance booking: Vijay, the actor-turned-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, will finally release his last film, Jana Nayagan, in theatres this week after a nearly seven-month wait. The film's advance bookings began on Sunday, four days before its debut, and the reaction has been overwhelming. By Tuesday, July 21, the film had sold over 6 lakh tickets for its opening day in India and was on track for one of the greatest debuts for an Indian film this year.

Jana Nayagan advance booking day 2

With 8000 shows scheduled throughout India, including more than 3500 in Tamil Nadu alone, Jana Nayagan hopes to have one of the biggest launches for an Indian movie. By the day of release, July 23, the number is anticipated to rise. By 9 PM on Monday, advance reservations for the movie had brought in Rs 13 crore for its opening day, according to Sacnilk.

Trade insiders calculated the amount to be about Rs 15 crore by Tuesday morning. Over Rs 27 crore has been booked in advance for the first weekend of Jana Nayagan worldwide.

For a movie that is primarily focused on the Tamil market and has no aspirations for a pan-Indian audience, these figures are astounding.

Tremendous demand for Jana Nayagan tickets

Tamil Nadu theatres reportedly found it difficult to accommodate the overwhelming demand for movie tickets. According to a Theatre Owners Association source cited by PTI, there was "tremendous pressure" on ticket sales in the state. Within hours of the window opening, nearly 90,000 tickets were sold by single screens and multiplexes combined in Tamil Nadu, where pre-sales started on July 19. Over the following few hours, others filled in.

According to PTI, Mayajaal Multiplex sold out 48 shows in less than an hour, and Kamala Cinemas in Chennai sold over 10,000 tickets within minutes of the portal launching. In Chennai, the state government has set a ticket price restriction of Rs 190.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is Vijay's last movie before entering politics full-time. The movie was supposed to be released in January, but it had to be postponed as it was unable to get the CBFC approval. Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Narain are among the notable ensemble cast members of the movie. Anirudh Ravichander composed the soundtrack, Sathyan Sooryan handled the cinematography, while Pradeep E. Ragav handled the editing.

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