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Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 10: Thalapathy Vijay’s action thriller crosses Rs 183 crore gross in India

Discover the Jana Nayagan box office collection for day 10 here to know how much this movie has collected. Find out the day-wise collection for Thalapathy Vijay's action thriller here.

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By: Anubha Shriwas | Published: August 1, 2026 9:59 AM IST
Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 10: Thalapathy Vijay’s action thriller crosses Rs 183 crore gross in India

Jana Nayagan Box Office collection day 10: Thalapathy Vijay’s action thriller crosses Rs 183 crore gross in India

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 10

Vinoth’s action thriller, Jana Nayagan, has been maintaining its theatrical momentum as it moves through its second weekend. On August 1, 2026, Jana Nayagan registered a steady live performance as it entered its second Saturday at the domestic box office.

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The Vijay Chandrasekhar starrer registered an estimated live net collection of Rs 0.18 crore in India across 469 shows nationwide, according to Sacnilk. Despite a reduced screen count compared to its opening week, this brings Jana Nayagan’s total India gross collection to Rs 183.66 crore and its total India net collection to Rs 157.28 crore so far.

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Across the country, the film recorded an overall occupancy rate of 19.0% on Day 10, led by key urban centres like Chennai and Bengaluru across its Tamil and Hindi formats. With total domestic net figures reaching Rs 157.28 crore, the grand total gross in India now comfortably stands at Rs 183.66 crore, following a strong Week 1 collection of Rs 153.55 crore and a Day 9 collection of Rs 3.55 crore.

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About the Author

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas

Anubha Shriwas is an entertainment and lifestyle writer who has worked with Times Network, TV9, and Jagran New Media. With her passion for storytelling, a keen eye for style, and a commitment to staying on top of the latest entertainment news, she continues to contribute to the dynamic world of digital media. From celebrity interviews to reviews to original stories, she is now a writer for BollywoodLife.

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